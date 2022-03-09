TDCX Rises On Improved Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of transformative digital customer experience solutions provider TDCX Inc. (TDCX) are rising more than 8% Wednesday morning after reporting improved fourth quarter results.

Profit in the fourth quarter was $21.34 million or $0.15 per share compared with $19.95 million or $0.16 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased 28.8% year-on-year to $114.5 million.

Looking forward, the company expects revenue for the full year to be in the range of $510 million to $519 million.

TDCX said it had 52 clients as at 31 December 2021, a 37% increase from 38 as at 31 December 2020.

TDCX, currently at $13.21, has traded in the range of $12-$30 in the past one year.

