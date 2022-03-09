Markets
TDCX

TDCX Rises On Improved Q4 Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of transformative digital customer experience solutions provider TDCX Inc. (TDCX) are rising more than 8% Wednesday morning after reporting improved fourth quarter results.

Profit in the fourth quarter was $21.34 million or $0.15 per share compared with $19.95 million or $0.16 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased 28.8% year-on-year to $114.5 million.

Looking forward, the company expects revenue for the full year to be in the range of $510 million to $519 million.

TDCX said it had 52 clients as at 31 December 2021, a 37% increase from 38 as at 31 December 2020.

TDCX, currently at $13.21, has traded in the range of $12-$30 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TDCX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular