TDCX Q2 Profit Gains 19.6%, Reiterates FY22 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Wednesday reported 19.6 percent increase in second-quarter profit compared to the prior year, supported by 23.3 percent increase in revenues. For the full year 2022, the company reiterated its revenue growth outlook.

The provider of transformative digital CX solutions said its quarterly earnings climbed to $19.3 million from $16.1 million a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $21.8 million or $0.15 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $116.6 million, up from $94.5 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead to the full year, the Singapore-based company continues to expect revenues to grow 17.1 to 21.6 percent to a range of $650-675 million.

