TDCX Inc.'s (NYSE:TDCX) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 36x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

TDCX has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings at a solid pace. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this respectable earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For TDCX?

NYSE:TDCX Price Based on Past Earnings December 31st 2021 free data-rich visualisation

In order to justify its P/E ratio, TDCX would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 23% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 150% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 11% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's understandable that TDCX's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the bourse.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of TDCX revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its high P/E, given they look better than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident earnings aren't under threat. Unless the recent medium-term conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 3 warning signs for TDCX that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on TDCX, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.