News & Insights

Markets
TDCX

TDCX Inc. Forms Special Committee Of Board To Review Preliminary Non-Binding Proposal

January 03, 2024 — 06:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TDCX Inc. (TDCX) said its board has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from Laurent Junique, Founder, Executive Chairman, Director, CEO, and ultimate beneficial owner of the company, to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of TDCX, including the Class A ordinary shares represented by the ADSs, that are not already held by the founder for a proposed purchase price of $6.60 per share or ADS in cash.

The company has formed a special committee of the Board, comprised solely of independent and disinterested directors, to consider the proposal. The Board expects the special committee will retain independent legal and financial advisors to assist in the review.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TDCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.