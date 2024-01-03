TDCX Inc. Forms Special Committee Of Board To Review Preliminary Non-Binding Proposal

(RTTNews) - TDCX Inc. (TDCX) said its board has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from Laurent Junique, Founder, Executive Chairman, Director, CEO, and ultimate beneficial owner of the company, to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of TDCX, including the Class A ordinary shares represented by the ADSs, that are not already held by the founder for a proposed purchase price of $6.60 per share or ADS in cash.

The company has formed a special committee of the Board, comprised solely of independent and disinterested directors, to consider the proposal. The Board expects the special committee will retain independent legal and financial advisors to assist in the review.

