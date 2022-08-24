Markets
TDCX

TDCX Adds 14% On Improved Quarterly Results, Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of business process outsourcing (BPO) services provider TDCX Inc. (TDCX) are rising more than 14% Wednesday morning after reporting improved second-quarter results.

Profit for the second quarter increased to $19.26 million from $16.1 million a year ago. EPS for the quarter increased to S$0.19 from S$0.18 in the previous year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $21.83 million or $0.15 per share (S$0.21).

Quarterly revenue increased 23.3% year-on-year to $116.6 million.

Looking forward to the full year, TDCX has reaffirmed its revenue outlook in the range of S$650 million-S$675 million, a 17.1% to 21.6% growth year-over-year. "We continue to see our business development efforts take flight, adding 25 new logos since the start of the year. Among our new clients are two Southeast Asian market leaders, specifically a leading regional airline and one of the region's largest integrated car e-commerce platforms," said Laurent Junique, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of TDCX.

TDCX, currently at $8.06, has traded in the range of $6.52-$30.00 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TDCX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular