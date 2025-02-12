TDC Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss, Stock Declines

Teradata TDC reported fourth-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.19%. The bottom line decreased 5.4% year over year.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Revenues of $409 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.43%. The figure declined 11% year over year on a reported basis and 9% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.



Total annual recurring revenues (ARR) at the fourth-quarter end declined 6% year over year to $1.474 billion. The figure fell 4% at cc.



Public cloud ARR increased 15% year over year on a reported basis and 18% at cc to $609 million.

Teradata Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teradata Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teradata Corporation Quote

The cloud net expansion rate was 117%, reflecting ongoing customer engagement and expansion within existing accounts.



Following the results, TDC shares fell 26.88% in the pre-market trading to $22.65, likely led by the revenue decline. The company’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector year to date. The stock has declined 0.9% against the sector’s rise of 1.5%.

TDC’s Top Line in Detail

Recurring revenues (contributing 85.8% to revenues) decreased 6% year over year on a reported basis and 4% at cc to $351 million.



Perpetual software license and hardware revenues (0.7% of revenues) decreased 75% year over year on a reported basis and 69% at cc to $3 million.



Consulting services’ revenues (13.4% of revenues) fell 24.7% year over year on a reported basis and 21% at cc to $55 million.



Revenues from Product Sales decreased 8% year over year on a reported basis (down 6% at cc) to $354 million.

TDC Operating Details

The gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 60.9%, which contracted 100 basis points (bps) year over year.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined 10.7% year over year to $117 million. Research and development (R&D) expenses were $60 million, down 4.8% year over year.



As a percentage of revenues, SG&A contracted 10 bps year over year to 28.6%, whereas R&D expanded 90 bps year over year to 14.7%.



The non-GAAP operating margin was 17.6%, down 190 bps year over year.

TDC Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Statement

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Teradata had cash and cash equivalents of $420 million compared with $348 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Long-term debt as of Sept. 30, 2024, was $455 million compared with $461 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.



In the fourth quarter, TDC generated $156 million in cash from operating activities compared with the previous quarter’s $77 million.



The company generated a free cash flow of $148 million in the reported quarter.

TDC Initiates Q1 & 2025 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2025, non-GAAP earnings are expected between 55 and 59 cents per share and total revenues are likely to decline 6-8% year over year.



For 2025, TDC expects non-GAAP earnings between $2.15 and $2.25 per share.



Public cloud ARR growth is projected between 14% and 18% on a year-over-year basis.



Total ARR is anticipated between flat and 2% year-over-year growth.



Teradata expects recurring revenues to decline 3-5% year over year.



The company anticipates total revenues to be down 4-6% from the year-ago reported figure.



Cash flow from operations is expected between $270 million and $300 million.



The free cash flow is anticipated to be $250-$280 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Teradata has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Twilio TWLO, KT KT and Grid Dynamics GDYN are some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector. These three companies presently sport a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Twilio shares have risen 32.6% year to date. TWLO is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13.



KT shares have returned 9.2% year to date. KT is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13.



Grid Dynamics shares have gained 6% year to date. GDYN is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KT Corporation (KT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradata Corporation (TDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.