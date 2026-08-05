TDC Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Platform and Margin Gains

Teradata Corporation TDC used its second-quarter call to pair operating progress with a broader pitch for its agentic artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. Management highlighted improving recurring revenues, expanding margins and stronger cash generation.

The call also focused on why second-half revenue growth will soften despite positive product momentum, with executives attributing the pattern mainly to revenue-recognition timing.

TDC Raises Profit and Cash Flow Outlook

President and chief executive officer Steve McMillan reaffirmed Teradata’s 2026 outlook for total annual recurring revenues, recurring revenues and total revenues. The company still expects total ARR growth of 2% to 4%, recurring revenue growth of flat to 2%, and total revenues ranging from a 2% decline to flat.

Management raised its non-GAAP earnings outlook to $2.65-$2.73 per share and adjusted free cash flow guidance to $330-$350 million. Chief financial officer John Ederer tied the increase to the strong first half, recurring-revenue timing and lower interest expense after debt repayment.

For the third quarter, Teradata expects recurring revenues to decline 2% to 4%, total revenues to fall 4% to 6%, and non-GAAP earnings of $0.55-$0.59 per share.

Teradata Pitches Agentic AI Platform

McMillan positioned the Autonomous Knowledge Platform as the centerpiece of “Teradata 3.0.” It combines Teradata Cloud, the on-premises Teradata Factory system, AI Studio and Tera, an agentic coworker offering natural-language access to enterprise data.

Management said the platform reached general availability early in the third quarter, months after its May introduction. Teradata emphasized governance, hybrid deployment and running AI workloads close to customers’ existing data.

McMillan cited early adoption across telecommunications, banking, government and health care. Wins included new logos, workload expansions and deployments in cloud and on-premises environments.

TDC Explains the Second-Half Revenue Shape

A Morgan Stanley analyst questioned why first-half growth gives way to expected declines while new artificial intelligence (AI) products enter the market. Ederer said more on-premises subscription revenue was recognized upfront under ASC 606 during the first half.

That timing shifted revenue recognition away from the third and fourth quarters without changing the full-year outlook. McMillan added that guidance includes little upside from the new product launches.

Second-quarter recurring revenues rose 3% to $363 million, while total revenues were flat at $410 million. Revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $398.4 million. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $0.69 per share, which surpassed the $0.55 consensus estimate.

Teradata Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teradata Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teradata Corporation Quote

Teradata Defends Hybrid and On-Prem AI

A UBS analyst asked how Teradata Factory could affect competition and retention. McMillan said its built-in GPU architecture and Dell partnership let customers run AI workloads beside regulated or sovereign data without relying exclusively on public cloud infrastructure.

Citi pressed management on cloud ARR growth and AI monetization. Ederer said total ARR, rather than quarterly cloud mix, remains the central measure because customers can choose cloud or on-premises deployments.

McMillan acknowledged that monetization may lag because customers initially use capacity they already purchased. He said higher utilization can support later growth while helping customers control agentic-workload costs.

TDC Expands Margins and Capital Flexibility

Non-GAAP operating margin reached 21.5%, up from 16.4% a year earlier. Ederer attributed the improvement to recurring-revenue growth, a richer mix and an optimized cost structure.

Adjusted free cash flow reached $127 million. Teradata also repaid the remaining $450 million term loan and ended the quarter with a $323 million net cash position.

In response to a UBS question, Ederer ranked organic research and development first among capital priorities, followed by share repurchases and strategic acquisitions. Teradata continues targeting 50% of adjusted free cash flow for buybacks.

Teradata Keeps Execution at the Center

Management’s tone was confident about product differentiation but measured on the pace of financial impact. Priorities include customer retention, fourth-quarter selling execution and converting early platform interest into broader usage.

The call left Teradata balancing AI investment with operating leverage. Management expects hybrid deployment, on-premises strength and improving retention to support its full-year objectives without immediate material revenue from the new platform.

Zacks Signals Favor Growth and Value

TDC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), a neutral near-term indicator based on earnings-estimate revisions. Its Growth Score of A, Value Score of B and VGM Score of A provide favorable style characteristics, while the Momentum Score of C is less supportive.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The combination points to stronger growth and value attributes than near-term momentum. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update estimates after the latest results, so the current signal should not be viewed as permanent.

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