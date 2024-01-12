TDC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.09, changing hands as high as $46.58 per share. Teradata Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TDC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.3339 per share, with $57.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.57.
