TDC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.98, changing hands as high as $35.00 per share. Teradata Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDC's low point in its 52 week range is $28.65 per share, with $52.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.95.

