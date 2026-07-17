TDC Launches Autonomous Knowledge Platform for Enterprise AI

Teradata TDC has announced the general availability of its Autonomous Knowledge Platform across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments, expanding its enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) portfolio. The platform brings together Teradata Cloud, AI Factory, AI Studio, AI Services and the Tera AI workspace into a unified offering that enables organizations to build, deploy and manage agentic AI where their data resides. It supports both proprietary and open-source foundation models, allowing enterprises to develop AI applications while maintaining governance, security and regulatory compliance across hybrid environments.



The Autonomous Knowledge Platform is designed to help enterprises move AI initiatives from proof-of-concept projects to production by combining trusted enterprise data, analytics and AI capabilities in a single environment. The launch strengthens Teradata's strategy of enabling highly regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare and the public sector, to deploy AI securely while preserving data sovereignty, operational control and deployment flexibility across cloud, on-premises and hybrid infrastructures.

TDC Benefits From Strong Enterprise AI Adoption

Teradata shares have gained 42.2% in the trailing 12-month period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector's 30.6% return. The outperformance can be attributed to the company’s expanding AI portfolio for enterprises. Agentic AI’s always-on query needs are a tailwind, since Teradata manages critical enterprise data and targets high performance across hybrid and cloud deployments.



The company’s announcement of the Autonomous Knowledge Platform helps enterprises move agentic AI from pilot projects to production. AI is becoming part of a growing number of customer engagements, with an increasing share of Teradata's sales pipeline tied to AI initiatives. Enterprise adoption is accelerating as organizations increasingly seek platforms capable of supporting mission-critical AI workloads.

Teradata Corporation Price and Consensus

Teradata Corporation price-consensus-chart | Teradata Corporation Quote

Teradata believes its hybrid architecture is a key differentiator, enabling AI to operate where enterprise data resides while maintaining governance and security. The Autonomous Knowledge Platform combines trusted data, analytics and AI capabilities across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments, helping customers simplify production AI deployments and capitalize on growing enterprise AI adoption.



Teradata sees a significant opportunity as enterprise AI adoption accelerates. A recent survey sponsored by the company found that 100% of organizations are pursuing agentic AI, but only 17% have moved beyond pilot deployments, while 99% have encountered infrastructure scaling challenges. The platform could help enterprises move AI into production, creating additional annual recurring revenue (ARR) opportunities over time. Early traction is already visible, with first-quarter recurring revenues increasing 12% year over year to $400 million, total ARR rising 3% to $1.49 billion and public cloud ARR growing 13% to $686 million.

Teradata Offers Strong Q2 2026 Outlook

Teradata's expanding AI portfolio and growing demand for hybrid AI deployments are expected to drive top-line growth. For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects non-GAAP earnings between 53 cents and 57 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $398.39 million, indicating a 2.36% year-over-year decline.



The consensus mark for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure implies a year-over-year increase of 17.02%.

Teradata's Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Teradata carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Digital Turbine APPS, Dell Technologies DELL and Analog Devices ADI are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Digital Turbine, Dell Technologies and Analog Devices sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



APPS shares have rallied 72.6% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Digital Turbine is pegged at 18.98%.



DELL shares have surged 210.9% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Dell Technologies is pegged at 26.35%.



Shares of ADI have gained 40.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Analog Devices is pegged at 28.76%.

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