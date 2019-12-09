TDA Says Now is the Time to Breakaway

(Boston)

Earlier this year (before the Schwab deal), TD Ameritrade put out an interesting report about breaking away. The report was centered on advisorsâ motivations for breaking away as well as their likelihood of doing so. One of the most interesting findings is that as of July, 46% of advisors who were thinking of breaking away said that they had increased urgency since the start of the year. 44% said they would move within the next year. The main reasons were freedom, compensation, and client service, all of which they felt were better at an independent. Another key finding is that only about 36% of advisors wanted to breakaway on their own; most wanted to merge with another partner or join an established firm.

FINSUM: The breakaway movement is only gaining momentum. Wirehouses are shedding advisors and RIAs and IBDs are picking them up left and right.

