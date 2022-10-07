TD SYNNEX's (SNX) Tech Data Expands Partnership With Cibecs

TD SYNNEX’s SNX wholly owned subsidiary, Tech Data, recently announced that it expanded its strategic partnership with the leading endpoint backup, protection and security solutions provider – Cibecs.

With this expanded partnership, Tech Data will distribute Cibecs Endpoint Cloud, which offers best-in-class data protection with intelligent management capabilities, to customers in six markets across the Asia Pacific & Japan (“APJ”) region. The six markets include Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

With the latest expanded collaboration, Tech Data will be able to empower its distribution partners and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to drive new businesses and further their channel capabilities across the APJ region.

Tech Data partners and ISVs will be able to offer Cibecs’ comprehensive data backup, protection and security software package. These will enable IT managers to bridge gaps in their endpoint environments with complete visibility and control.

TD SYNNEX’s sustained focus on partnerships with other tech companies is helping it enhance its product portfolio and expand its global footprint.

In September, SNX announced the launch of the IAconnects MobiusFlow Click-to-Run solution on Microsoft’s MSFT Azure platform. The advanced solution intends to simplify the complex process by which SNX partners configure an Internet of Things solution, which provides hardware, software and infrastructure to manage smart buildings.

TD SYNNEX’s Click-to-Run, a managed virtual desktop as a service solution, leverages Microsoft’s Azure Virtual Desktop to ensure a simple, secure and productive personal computing experience with flexibility, scalability and cost efficiency. The new release features air quality monitoring, preventive information technology maintenance, occupancy control and energy-efficient operation while collecting secure data from sensors and intelligent controllers.

In August, TD SYNNEX partnered with the California-based spatial data company, Matterport Inc. MTTR, to help boost its presence in the North American market. A large network of 150,000 resellers of TD SYNNEX provides Matterport’s industry-leading technology to a huge customer base, including new enterprises, small & medium business customers and public agencies.

The abovementioned deal allows MTTR to gain a stronghold in the North American property market of approximately 1 billion spaces, enabling SNX clients to optimize operations through integration with Matterport’s platform.

In January, TD SYNNEX forged a partnership with the largest independent publicly traded business intelligence company in the North American region, MicroStrategy MSTR. This contract aided SNX to enhance its portfolio of IoT, data and analytics solutions.

MicroStrategy’s comprehensive software platform, which includes features like self-service data discovery, enterprise reporting, mobile applications and embedded analytics, enables TD SYNNEX’s partners to offer end-to-end enterprise analytics. These help drive end-user adoption and meet data-driven business culture demand.

Currently, TD SYNNEX, Microsoft, Matterport and MicroStrategy each carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of SNX, MSFT, MTTR and MSTR have plunged 24.2%, 26.7%, 79.7% and 55.7%, respectively, year to date.



