TD SYNNEX's (SNX) Hyve to Offer 4th Gen AMD EPYC Powered System

TD SYNNEX Corporation’s SNX wholly owned subsidiary, Hyve Solutions Corporation, recently announced that it is now ready to offer systems powered by Advanced Micro Devices’ AMD newly introduced 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors. Thus, Hyve will be able to provide its customers with energy-efficient hyperscale digital infrastructures that will maximize performance.

Built on the Zen 4 core, the 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor is the highest-performance core ever from Advanced Micro Devices. The processor provides up to 50% more memory channels than any competitive x86 server CPU, thereby delivering unmatched performance for critical hyperscale workloads with exceptional energy efficiency and a low total cost of ownership.

Jay Shenoy, vice president of Technology at TD SYNNEX’s subsidiary, said that "Hyve is working closely with its customers to provide market-leading, cutting-edge solutions." He further stated that "The Hyve-designed HS9121D motherboard leveraging the 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor is just one example of how Hyve is leveraging the performance, efficiency and security of AMD’s solutions across edge, high density storage and ORv3-rack based systems."

TD SYNNEX Corp. Price and Consensus

TD SYNNEX Corp. price-consensus-chart | TD SYNNEX Corp. Quote

It is worth mentioning that Hyve consistently looks for new and advanced technologies to bolster its hyperscale digital infrastructure offerings. In December 2021, the company qualified for Micron Technology's MU 7400 E1.S NVM Express (“NVMe”) Solid State Drives (“SSD”) for its configurable Polaris 9219 platform.

The Micron 7400 NVMe SSD is a data center SSD designed to deliver the optimal combination of performance, power efficiency, flexibility and leading-edge security for today’s most intensive workloads. The 7400 E1.S SSD is particularly well-suited for the TD SYNNEX subsidiary's configurable, high-volume Polaris 9219 server as it helps scale infrastructure with the Peripheral Component Interconnect Express Gen4 performance and supports workloads from Edge to the Cloud.

Of late, TD SYNNEX has also been gaining from the steady IT spending environment, driven by the rapid digital transformation. Moreover, the company’s sustained focus on partnerships with other tech companies is helping it enhance its product portfolio and expand its global footprint.

In September 2022, SNX announced the launch of the IAconnects MobiusFlow Click-to-Run solution on Microsoft’s MSFT Azure platform. The advanced solution intends to simplify the complex process by which TD SYNNEX’s partners configure an Internet of Things solution, which provides hardware, software and infrastructure to manage smart buildings.

TD SYNNEX’s Click-to-Run, a managed virtual desktop-as-a-service solution, leverages Microsoft’s Azure Virtual Desktop to ensure a simple, secure and productive personal computing experience with flexibility, scalability and cost efficiency. The new release features air quality monitoring, preventive information technology maintenance, occupancy control and energy-efficient operation while collecting secure data from sensors and intelligent controllers.

Currently, TD SYNNEX and Micron each carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Meanwhile, Microsoft carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), and Advanced Micro Devices has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of SNX, MU, MSFT and AMD have plunged 13.2%, 32.9%, 26.5% and 49.7%, respectively, year to date.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.