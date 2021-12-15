TD SYNNEX's (SNX) Hyve Adds Micron 7400 NVMe SSD to Polaris 9219

TD SYNNEX Corporation’s SNX wholly-owned subsidiary, Hyve Solutions Corporation, recently announced that it has qualified Micron Technology's MU 7400 E1.S NVM Express (“NVMe”) Solid State Drives (“SSD”) for its configurable Polaris 9219 platform.

The Micron 7400 NVMe SSD is a data center SSD designed to deliver optimal combination of performance, power efficiency, flexibility and leading-edge security for today’s most intensive workloads. The 7400 E1.S SSD is particularly well-suited for the TD SYNNEX subsidiary's configurable, high-volume Polaris 9219 server as it helps scale infrastructure with Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (“PCIe”) Gen4 performance and supports workloads from Edge to Cloud.

Micron’s data center SSDs ensure high performance and reliability, superior data protection, and optimal endurance to support data center infrastructure. The company designs client SSDs for delivering optimum portability to client computing applications. It offers high capacities and industrial temperature options in several small form factors for automotive solutions, heavy robotics, remote communication installations and medical equipment devices through its automotive and industrial SSDs.

The installation of 7400 NVMe SSD into Hyve’s Polaris 9219 portfolio will ensure flexibility, heat dissipation, optimal power, energy savings via improved thermal cooling capabilities, and rack consolidation through storage per node improvements.

It is worth mentioning that in November, Hyve unveiled building blocks for hyperscale infrastructures leveraging the latest Open Rack version 3 specifications as outlined by the Open Compute Project (“OCP”). In May 2020, it had announced the development of an Open Accelerator Infrastructure system through a joint development agreement with OCP.

TD SYNNEX has also been gaining from the steady IT spending environment driven by the rapid digital transformation of late. In October, it collaborated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the Asia Pacific to grow its distribution of HPE GreenLake cloud services in the region, enabling partners to access a robust set of cloud services that help customers tackle their most challenging business outcomes.

During the fiscal third quarter of 2021, TD SYNNEX revenues declined 1.9% to $5.21 billion. The prevailing industry-wide supply-chain constraint resulted in this marginal year-over-year decline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TD SYNNEX’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues is pegged at $15.52 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 109.3%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

TD SYNNEX and Micron both currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

TD SYNNEX and Micron both currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Arrow Electronics ARW and Qualcomm QCOM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Arrow’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings has been raised to $4.42 per share from $3.85 in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 8.1% to $14.6 per share over the past 60 days.

Arrow beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.6%. Shares of ARW have appreciated 27.7% year-to-date (“YTD”).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Qualcomm’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been raised to $3.01 per share from $3 in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have been revised upward by 1.5% to $10.49 per share in the past 30 days.

Qualcomm’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of QCOM have gained 19.4% YTD.

