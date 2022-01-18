TD SYNNEX's (NYSE:SNX) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

TD SYNNEX Corporation's (NYSE:SNX) dividend will be increasing to US$0.30 on 28th of January. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 0.8%.

TD SYNNEX's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, TD SYNNEX's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 16.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

TD SYNNEX's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2015, the first annual payment was US$0.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. TD SYNNEX has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. In the last five years, TD SYNNEX's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 6.9% per annum. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 87% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for TD SYNNEX (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

