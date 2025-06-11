TD Synnex Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated TD Synnex and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $139.55, accompanied by a high estimate of $156.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. Experiencing a 6.28% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $148.90.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive TD Synnex. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $145.00 - Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $156.00 $156.00 Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $120.00 $125.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $145.00 $165.00 Shreya Gheewala CFRA Lowers Buy $132.00 $147.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $137.00 $154.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $125.00 $148.00 David Vogt UBS Lowers Buy $138.00 $150.00 Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $125.00 $150.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $156.00 $156.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Raises Outperform $156.00 $138.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to TD Synnex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TD Synnex compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TD Synnex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TD Synnex's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into TD Synnex's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About TD Synnex

TD Synnex Corp is a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company aggregates and distributes IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and data center infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and APJ.

TD Synnex: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: TD Synnex displayed positive results in 3M. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TD Synnex's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TD Synnex's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TD Synnex's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TD Synnex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

