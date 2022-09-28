TD SYNNEX (SNX) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

TD SYNNEX SNX reported mixed results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues topped the same. However, both metrics marked strong growth on a year-over-year basis.

The company’s fiscal third-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $2.74 per share narrowly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 but increased 28% year over year. Revenues jumped 194.9% year over year to $15.36 billion, surpassing the consensus mark of $15.11 billion. The upside was due to the inclusion of revenues from the last year’s merger of Tech Data Corporation.

TD SYNNEX was formerly known as SYNNEX Corporation, but the company changed its name after the acquisition of Tech Data Corporation in September 2021.

The company continues to witness strong demand for its technology products and services. In addition, a steady IT spending environment, backed by rapid digital transformations, was an upside. However, the prevailing industry-wide supply-chain constraints negatively impacted the top line.

TD SYNNEX Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TD SYNNEX Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TD SYNNEX Corp. Quote

Quarterly Details

The gross profits grew 193% year over year to $916 million, while the gross margin remained flat at 6%. Adjusted SG&A expenses jumped to $543.7 million from the year-ago quarter’s $144.4 million.

In the reported quarter, the non-GAAP operating income was up 136.7% to $398.3 million. However, the non-GAAP operating margin contracted 64 bps on a year-over-year basis to 2.59%.

TD SYNNEX ended the fiscal third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $350.8 million compared with the $521.5 million witnessed at the end of the fiscal second quarter. During the reported quarter, SNX used $67 million in cash from operational activities.

The company repurchased shares worth $30 million in the fiscal third quarter and $83 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

Additionally, TD SYNNEX announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per share. The newly approved dividend will be payable on Oct 28 to shareholders of record as of Oct 14.

Guidance

On its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021earnings call the company stated that it expects to return approximately 50% of its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks over the next two to three years.

SNX issued strong guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, it expects to generate revenues between $15.2 billion and $16.2 billion.

Non-GAAP net income is estimated in the range of $259-$298 million. Moreover, TD SYNNEX projects non-GAAP earnings between $2.70 and $3.10 per share for the fourth quarter.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, TD SYNNEX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SNX lost 20% in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Keysight Technologies KEYS, Digi International DGII and Paylocity Holding PCTY, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keysight's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 10 cents north to $1.99 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 30 cents north to $7.47 per share in the past 60 days.



Keysight’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.32%. Shares of KEYS have declined 6.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Digi’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has increased by 2 cents to 42 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 3.2% up to $1.61 per share in the past 30 days.



Digi’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 28.6%. Shares of DGII have increased 56.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Paylocity's first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised by 4 cents north to 61 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 14.7% to $3.58 per share in the past 60 days.



Paylocity's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 50.9%. Shares of the company have declined 13.5% in the past year.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Digi International Inc. (DGII): Free Stock Analysis Report



TD SYNNEX Corp. (SNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.