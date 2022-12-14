TD SYNNEX (SNX) New Brand and BIOkey International Team Up

TD SYNNEX’s SNX government solutions aggregator, TD SYNNEX Public Sector, recently inked a partnership with BIOkey International to help introduce BIOkey’s PortalGuard identity and access management (IAM) solution, featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) to federal, state and local organizations, agencies and contractors.

BIOkey PortalGuard platform is a single, unified IAM powered by IBB that provides cutting-edge solutions to a range of use cases and business initiatives, such as multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, and self-service password rese. TD SYNNEX Public Sector will distribute this cost-effective secure solution to its group of government resellers and system integrators in the U.S. The provision of this secure IBB solution is likely to enhance the buying experience of U.S. Department of Defense agencies, federal government contractors, federal civilian and county government departments.

The latest deal intends to meet the growing demand for secure cybersecurity solutions among the government customers amid the ongoing remote and online working trend. This is likely to broaden BIOkey’s government customer base while they enjoy a first-time exposure to IAM solutions.

TD SYNNEX Public Sector was launched this October as a unified, purpose-driven brand that combines the strengths and decades of dedicated service to the U.S. public sector of three successful organizations – DLT Solutions, Tech Data Public Sector Solutions and SYNNEX GOVSolv.

TD SYNNEX continues to witness strong demand for its technology products and services. A steady IT spending environment, backed by rapid digital transformations, is its upside. During third-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s revenues jumped 194.9% year over year to $15.36 billion. This was driven by the inclusion of revenues from 2021’s merger of Tech Data Corporation.

However, TD SYNNEX’s near-term growth prospects are likely to be hurt as organizations push back their investments in big and expensive technology products on growing global slowdown concerns amid the present macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical tensions. Persistent inflationary pressure resulting to a substantial increase in component costs and wage is anticipated to hurt the company’s profitability in the next few quarters.

