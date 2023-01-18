TD SYNNEX (SNX) Launches Fraud Defense Click-to-Run Solution

TD SYNNEX SNX recently unlocked a Microsoft MSFT Azure integrated fraud defense solution designed for customers from small and medium business (SMB) amid growing cyberthreat vulnerabilities.

The newly released fraud defense Click-to-Run solution raises security postures and lowers potential risks in daily cloud operations via phishing prevention, proactive alerts, warning signals and more. It enables a multi-layer defense against unprecedented security risks within cloud environments.

Incorporating Microsoft Azure Active Directory, TD SYNNEX’s SMB solution enables small and medium sized businesses to enforce Conditional Access policies aiding organizations enhance the way users control access to corporate resources. Microsoft’s Azure Active Directory, part of Microsoft Entra, is an enterprise identity service that provides single sign-on, multifactor authentication and conditional access to guard against 99.9% of cybersecurity attacks. SNX’s pre-configured solution further allows organizations to exploit Azure built-in cost management features.

TD SYNNEX introduced Click-to-Run, a managed virtual desktop as a service solution in April 2022, by leveraging Microsoft’s Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD). The solution is built for remote businesses and ensures a simple, secure and productive personal computing experience with flexibility, scalability and cost efficiency. It comes with a standalone feature, which requires a quick AVD environment for partners already giving managed services and a managed feature that also requires the same fast AVD setup, offering a comprehensive 24x7 support and management.



TD SYNNEX Corp. Price and Consensus

TD SYNNEX Corp. price-consensus-chart | TD SYNNEX Corp. Quote

SNX continues to witness strong demand for its technology products and services. A steady IT spending environment, backed by rapid digital transformations, is its upside. During third-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s revenues jumped 194.9% year over year to $15.36 billion. This was driven by the inclusion of revenues from 2021’s merger of Tech Data Corporation.

In December 2022, SNX strengthened its collaboration with Alphabet Inc. GOOGL through the expansion of its cloud solution portfolio with the Alphabet’s Google Cloud offering in nearly 60 nations in Latin American, European and Asian region.

Per the agreement, TD SYNNEX enables enterprise customers from 60 additional global markets, including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Uruguay to gain access to its cloud experts and solution portfolio incorporated with Google Cloud’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, infrastructure, collaboration and many more things. This allows the business partners to generate positive business outcomes in the cloud market. The GOOGL Cloud solutions, devices and cloud infrastructure ensure that the enterprise clients create new core competencies and boost business growth.

However, TD SYNNEX’s near-term growth prospects are likely to be hurt as organizations push back their investments in big and expensive technology products on growing global slowdown concerns amid the present macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical tensions. Persistent inflationary pressure resulting to a substantial increase in component costs and wage is anticipated to hurt the company’s profitability in the next few quarters.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, TD SYNNEX and Microsoft carry Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while Alphabet has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of SNX have increased 3.3% while shares of MSFT and GOOGL have decreased 20.6% and 32.9%, respectively, in the past year.



A better-ranked stock from the broader Computer and Technology sector is Zscaler ZS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler's second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 3 cents north to 29 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by a penny to $1.24 per share in the past 30 days.



ZS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.3%. Shares of the company have declined 56.2% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TD SYNNEX Corp. (SNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.