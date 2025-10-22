TD SYNNEX (SNX) Insider Sells 17,500 Shares for $2.7M

Key Points

Dennis Polk, a former CEO of SYNNEX Corporation, and current member of TD SYNNEX's Board of Directors, recently reported a stock sale.

The director sold 17,500 shares for a transaction value of $2.7 million.

Dennis Polk, a member of the TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Board of Directors, exercised and immediately sold 17,500 shares of common stock for a transaction value of ~$2.7 million (as of October 9, 2025), according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 17,500 Transaction value $2.7 million Post-transaction shares 31,117 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $4.9 million

Transaction value based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $156.50 as of October 9, 2025; Post-transaction value based on the October 9, 2025 market close of $156.50.

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Polk's historical sales?

This sale of 17,500 shares is nearly six times the median of prior open-market sales (3,000 shares) by Dennis Polk. The transaction represented 36.0% of Polk's direct holdings immediately before the event on October 9, 2025, well above the recent median of 5.49% for his sell trades from January 17, 2024 to October 9, 2025.

What is the context and intention behind this transaction?

The filing indicates the sale resulted from the exercise of 17,500 stock options, with shares immediately sold. This is a typical administrative event for option holders and does not represent a discretionary market sale of long-held stock.

What impact does this transaction have on Polk's remaining position?

Following the October 9, 2025 transaction, Polk's direct ownership decreased to 31,117 shares, or 0.0375% of outstanding shares. With just 11.4% of his October 2022 direct holdings remaining, Polk's capacity for future large-scale sales is structurally limited.

How does the pricing of the transaction relate to recent market levels?

The weighted average sale price was $156.50 per share on October 9, 2025. As of October 10, 2025, the stock was priced at $151.64, reflecting a 31.1% total return for the 12 months ending October 9, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $60.97 billion Net income (TTM) $774.06 million Dividend yield 1.36% 1-year price change 28.46%

* 1-year price change calculated using October 9th, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

TD SYNNEX distributes IT hardware, software, peripherals, consumer electronics, and provides cloud, logistics, and integration services across global markets.

Operates as a value-added technology distributor, generating revenue primarily through product sales, supply chain solutions, and service offerings to channel partners.

Serves resellers, system integrators, and retailers, targeting business customers seeking comprehensive technology solutions and supply chain support.

TD SYNNEX Corporation is a leading global technology distributor with significant scale, generating $60.9 billion in annual revenue (trailing twelve months) and employing 23,000 people. The company leverages its broad product portfolio and integrated services to deliver end-to-end technology solutions, positioning itself as a critical partner to both vendors and channel customers. Its competitive edge lies in its extensive distribution network and operational expertise.

Foolish take

The reported sale of 17,500 shares left Dennis Polk with 31,117 shares held directly and 81,660 held indirectly in a trust. While it's a significant portion of his stake in the company, I wouldn't read it as a sign the technology distribution business is in trouble.

In September, TD SYNNEX reported fiscal third quarter sales that rose by 6.6% year over year to $15.7 billion. Thanks to significant margin improvement, and share repurchases, earnings grew 31.7% year over year to $2.74 per share.

The company's Asia-Pacific and Japan segment is responsible for less than 10% of total revenue but it's a strong source of growth. Fiscal third quarter sales from the region grew 20.4% year over year to $1.2 billion.

TD SYNNEX's dividend payout has grown 339.2% over the past decade. At recent prices it offers a tiny 1.16% yield.

