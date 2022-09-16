TD SYNNEX (SNX) & IAconnects Unveil Integrated IoT Solution

TD SYNNEX SNX recently announced the launch of IAconnects MobiusFlow Click-to-Run solution on Microsoft’s MSFT Azure. The solution intends to simplify the complex process by which SNX partners configure an Internet of Things (IoT) solution that provides hardware, software and infrastructure to manage smart buildings.

Configuring Click-to-Run with IAconnects MobiusFlow IoT solution, TD SYNNEX Solutions’ Factory designers have made the management of smart building architecture much quicker while providing actionable insights saving on energy and commissioning costs. The integrated solution enables SNX partners to quickly start visualizing data and create customized dashboards on Microsoft Azure's leading IoT platform, IoT Central.



Launched in April, TD SYNNEX’s managed virtual desktop as a service solution, Click-to-Run, leverages Microsoft’s Azure Virtual Desktop to ensure a simple, secure and productive personal computing experience with flexibility, scalability and cost efficiency.



IAconnects MobiusFlow is an advanced IoT solution that streamlines the complicated time-consuming process of commissioning and connecting sensors, controllers and IoT devices with multiple systems and protocols. This cost-efficient solution normalizes data from each device, simplifying the commissioning of devices and delivering easily readable data to local and cloud-native services.

The newly introduced MobiusFlow Click-to-Run solution is accessible on TD SYNNEX’s StreamOne platform. It features air quality monitoring, preventive information technology maintenance, occupancy control and energy-efficient operation while collecting secure data from sensors and intelligent controllers.



Per the Fortune Business Insights report, the global smart building market is anticipated to reach $328.62 billion in 2029 from $80.62 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 22.2%. Strength in smart solutions is likely to act as a tailwind for TD SYNNEX with a possibility of boosting revenues from the Technology Solutions segment.

Acquisitions and partnerships are helping TD SYNNEX to expand its product portfolio and global footprints. Last month, the company partnered with California-based spatial data company, Matterport Inc. MTTR, to help boost its presence in the North America market.

TD SYNNEX’s large network of 150,000 resellers provides Matterport’s industry-leading technology to a huge customer base, including new enterprises, small & medium business customers and public agencies. This deal allows MTTR to gain a stronghold in the North American property market of approximately 1 billion spaces while enabling SNX clients to optimize operations through integration with Matterport’s platform

In January, TD SYNNEX forged a partnership with the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company in the North America region, MicroStrategy MSTR. This contract aided TD SYNNEX to enhance its portfolio of IoT, data and analytics solutions.

MicroStrategy’s comprehensive software platform, which includes features like self-service data discovery, enterprise reporting, mobile applications and embedded analytics, enables TD SYNNEX’s partners to offer end-to-end enterprise analytics, driving end-user adoption and meeting data-driven business culture demand.



Currently, TD SYNNEX, Microsoft and Matterport have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while MicroStrategy carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of SNX, MSFT, MTTR and MSTR have declined 23.3%, 19.6%, 80.5% and 65.7%, respectively, in the past year.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.