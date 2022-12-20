TD SYNNEX (SNX), Google Extend Alliance on Cloud Offering

TD SYNNEX SNX recently announced the expansion of its cloud solution portfolio with the Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL Google Cloud offering in nearly 60 nations in Latin American, European and Asian region.

TD SYNNEX enables enterprise customers from 60 additional global markets, including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Uruguay to gain access to its cloud experts and solution portfolio incorporated with Google Cloud’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, infrastructure, collaboration and many more things. This will enable the business partners to generate positive business outcomes in the cloud market. The GOOGL Cloud solutions, devices and cloud infrastructure will enable enterprise clients to create new core competencies and boost business growth.

Alphabet’s Google Cloud provides users with a suite of cloud computing services that businesses can use to enhance productivity and workflow. It comprises Google’s infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. Currently, it has 29 cloud regions and 88 availability zones. With the latest move, TD SYNNEX not only strengthens its existing partnership with Google Cloud, but also increases scalability and enhances its global reach.

SNX offers extensive resources to support organizations in building cloud practices and delivering cloud offerings, including Cloud Practice Builder programs, Rapid Risk Security Assessments, Google Cloud Migration Assessments, and a growing roster of professional and managed services. Coupled with Google Cloud offerings, devices and cloud infrastructure, TD SYNNEX positions partners to grow new core competencies and accelerate business growth.

SNX continues to witness strong demand for its technology products and services. A steady IT spending environment, backed by rapid digital transformations, is its upside. During third-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s revenues jumped 194.9% year over year to $15.36 billion. This was driven by the inclusion of revenues from 2021’s merger of Tech Data Corporation.

However, TD SYNNEX’s near-term growth prospects are likely to be hurt as organizations push back their investments in big and expensive technology products on growing global slowdown concerns amid the present macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical tensions. Persistent inflationary pressure resulting to a substantial increase in component costs and wage is anticipated to hurt the company’s profitability in the next few quarters.

