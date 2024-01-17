TD SYNNEX (SNX) Adds 2000 Partners in Its Enablement Journey

TD SYNNEX SNX has long been a top Microsoft MSFT partner, for which it has also been recognized as the Operational Excellence Microsoft Partner of the Year in 2023. In December 2023, SNX launched the Global AI Enablement Journey for Microsoft 365 Copilot, which recently surpassed the milestone of adding more than 2,000 partners in this program.

TD SYNNEX had made Microsoft 365 Copilot part of its Destination AI program. The collaboration was aimed at helping SNX's channel partners with AI vendor support, training, enablement and guides. Microsoft Copilot 365 was selected for its AI-based capabilities that empower the popular Microsoft tools, including PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Word, Excel and enterprise-grade security solutions.

In its latest press release, SNX stated that, along with MSFT, it has expanded its Global AI Enablement program to include cloud solution providers. Additionally, more than 500 individuals have successfully obtained certification through the TD SYNNEX program. This program helps its partners support their customers in achieving better teamwork, smoother workflows and impressive productivity.

TD SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus

TD SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | TD SYNNEX Corporation Quote

TD SYNNEX Makes Strides in the Realm of AI

Generative AI is increasingly becoming the workforce partner of organizations worldwide. A Gartner report suggests that 90% of companies will use generative AI for assistance in the next couple of years. TD SYNNEX's achievements in the Global AI Enablement Journey are a testament to its success in the AI space. The company is expanding as its channel partners adopt Microsoft 365 Copilot, keeping small and medium businesses at the forefront of the AI revolution.

TD SYNNEX, being a solution aggregator, is also benefiting from its extensive vendor portfolio in the AI market. It has partnered with leading providers in both on and off-premises infrastructure areas required to run and train AI models.

Moreover, many of its software vendors have announced or released embedded AI capabilities in their product lines. The company also seeks to strengthen its relationship with Personal Computer Original Equipment Manufacturers to introduce AI-enabled PCs.

Zacks Rank

Currently, TD SYNNEX and Microsoft carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. Shares of SNX have lost 3.9% in the past year, while shares of MSFT have risen 65.5% during the same time frame.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Apple AAPL and BlackLine BL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple's first-quarter 2024 earnings per share has remained unchanged for the past 90 days. Shares of AAPL have returned 35.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has moved northward a penny to 55 cents per share in the past 30 days. Shares of BL have lost 14.9% in the past year.

