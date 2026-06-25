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TD SYNNEX Sees Growth In Q3; Boosts Dividend 9%; Stock Up 7.3% - Update

June 25, 2026 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, TD SYNNEX Corp. (SNX) provided its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter.

For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $3.40 to $3.90 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.25 to $4.75 per share on revenues between $18.2 billion and $19.0 billion.

TD SYNNEX also announced that its Board of Directors declared a 9 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable on July 31, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 17, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, SNX is trading on the NYSE at $303.00, up $20.67 or 7.32 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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