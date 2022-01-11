TD SYNNEX Q4 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - TD SYNNEX (SNX) reported fourth quarter adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $2.86 compared to $2.82, prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $408 million, compared to $221 million, last year.

Income from continuing operations declined to $119.4 million from $130.1 million, prior year. EPS from continuing operations was $1.24 compared to $2.51.

Revenue was $15.6 billion, up 155.1% from prior year primarily due to the impact of the completion of the merger with Tech Data on September 1, 2021.

For the first quarter, the company estimates revenue to be in the range of $14.75 billion to $15.75 billion, and non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $2.55 to $2.85.

For fiscal 2022, the company projects non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $10.80 to $11.20.

TD SYNNEX announced its Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, an increase of 50% over the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 21, 2022.

