TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does TD SYNNEX Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of August 2021, TD SYNNEX had US$4.11b of debt, up from US$2.98b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$4.05b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$57.6m.

How Healthy Is TD SYNNEX's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:SNX Debt to Equity History November 9th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that TD SYNNEX had liabilities of US$4.01b due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.16b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$4.05b and US$2.49b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.63b.

Since publicly traded TD SYNNEX shares are worth a very impressive total of US$10.8b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. But either way, TD SYNNEX has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

TD SYNNEX's debt of just 0.039 times EBITDA is really very modest. And this impression is enhanced by its strong EBIT which covers interest costs 9.2 times. On top of that, TD SYNNEX grew its EBIT by 82% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if TD SYNNEX can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, TD SYNNEX generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 93% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Happily, TD SYNNEX's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that TD SYNNEX is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example TD SYNNEX has 3 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

