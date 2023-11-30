News & Insights

Markets
SNX

TD SYNNEX Names Patrick Zammit COO, Effective January 1

November 30, 2023 — 10:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, TD SYNNEX (SNX) Thursday announced the appointment of Patrick Zammit as chief operating officer, effective January 1. Zammit will report to CEO Rich Hume.

The company said Zammit will coordinate business strategy to drive profitable growth across all technologies, geographies, and vendors. Earlier, Zammit has been serving TD SYNNEX as president, Europe, since 2017.

Michael Urban, President, Americas, has decided to leave the company but will remain through March 1 for a transition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.