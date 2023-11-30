TD SYNNEX Names Patrick Zammit COO, Effective January 1

(RTTNews) - Global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, TD SYNNEX (SNX) Thursday announced the appointment of Patrick Zammit as chief operating officer, effective January 1. Zammit will report to CEO Rich Hume.

The company said Zammit will coordinate business strategy to drive profitable growth across all technologies, geographies, and vendors. Earlier, Zammit has been serving TD SYNNEX as president, Europe, since 2017.

Michael Urban, President, Americas, has decided to leave the company but will remain through March 1 for a transition.

