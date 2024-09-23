TD SYNNEX Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

TD SYNNEX SNX is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Sept. 26.

For the fiscal third quarter, TD SYNNEX expects revenues between $13.3 billion and $14.9 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $14.12 billion, indicating an increase of 1.1% from the prior-year period.

SNX projects fiscal third-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share between $2.55 and $3.05. The consensus mark of $2.80 for quarterly earnings suggests a year-over-year increase of approximately 0.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.78.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 8.1%.

Factors at Play

TD SYNNEX’s fiscal third-quarter revenues are likely to have been affected by softening IT spending as enterprises are postponing large IT expenditures due to a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues.

Sluggish demand for SNX’s Endpoint Solutions amid softness in PC demand might have hurt its fiscal third-quarter performance. Nevertheless, improving sales across the Advanced Solutions portfolio and high-growth technologies, with demand driven by cloud and data center-related technologies, are expected to have partially offset the softness in Endpoint Solutions sales.

The momentum in online and e-commerce services, along with the positive hybrid working trend, has been stoking the demand for SNX’s cloud storage division. Therefore, data center operators are enhancing their capacities to accommodate the demand spike for cloud services. Moreover, SNX is banking on the growth in data center and cloud deployment driven by PC refresh cycles. These factors are likely to have aided SNX’s data center servers and storage solution businesses in the fiscal third quarter.

Nevertheless, interest rates remained elevated throughout the quarter before the recent rate cuts. These higher rates might have affected SNX's bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TD SYNNEX this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

SNX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

