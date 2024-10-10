TD SYNNEX Expands AI Capabilities Through Partnership With Iterate.ai

TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX, a global leader in IT distribution and solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with Iterate.ai to bring advanced AI-driven tools to its extensive reseller network. This collaboration positions TD SYNNEX as a key player in accelerating AI adoption, enhancing its portfolio with solutions designed to meet the growing demand for secure, enterprise-level AI applications.

Through this partnership, TD SYNNEX resellers now have access to Iterate.ai’s cutting-edge technologies, such as Generate, a highly secure AI assistant application. Unlike many other AI tools, Generate runs entirely on a company’s systems, ensuring complete control over sensitive data while offering flexibility in integrating third-party solutions.

This AI-powered platform uses advanced techniques like Retrieval-Augmented Generation to enable businesses to gain actionable insights from their data, making it ideal for a wide range of use cases, from summarizing documents to generating business intelligence.

Partnership to Boost TD SYNNEX’s AI Offerings

TD SYNNEX's partnership with Iterate.ai demonstrates a commitment to bringing state-of-the-art AI tools to global markets, strengthening its position as a leader in AI innovation. By integrating Iterate.ai’s solutions, TD SYNNEX is empowering its resellers with the tools needed to meet the growing AI demands of businesses today.

Iterate.ai’s collaboration with TD SYNNEX doesn’t stop with Generate. It also offers Interplay, a low-code AI development environment that allows businesses to quickly develop and deploy AI-driven applications such as chatbots and personalized eCommerce solutions. These innovative solutions will help resellers meet the growing demand for AI capabilities in an increasingly digitized market.

Tech Collaborations Aid TD SYNNEX’s Portfolio Expansion

TD SYNNEX’s sustained focus on partnerships with other tech companies is helping it enhance its product portfolio and expand its global footprint. The company’s most notable partnerships over the past few years are with Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL.

In October 2023, Meta Platforms selected TD SYNNEX as an exclusive North American distributor for its new suite of business products, including the newly launched Meta Quest 3 headset and other generative artificial intelligence (AI) products such as stickers, editing tools and smart glasses. Other new product lines from Meta Platforms will include tailored business solutions aimed at providing enhanced collaboration, training, creativity and design capabilities powered by the Metaverse technology.

In January 2023, the company unlocked a Microsoft Azure integrated fraud defense solution designed for customers from small and medium businesses amid growing cyber threat vulnerabilities. The fraud defense Click-to-Run solution raises security postures and lowers potential risks in daily cloud operations via phishing prevention, proactive alerts, warning signals and more. It enables multi-layer defense against unprecedented security risks within cloud environments.

Prior to that, in December 2022, SNX strengthened its collaboration with Alphabet by expanding its cloud solution portfolio with the Google Cloud offering in nearly 60 nations in the Latin American, European and Asian regions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.