TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of TD SYNNEX (SNX) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 20.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $294.98 in the previous session. TD SYNNEX has gained 93.1% since the start of the year compared to the 15% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -26.9% return for the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 31, 2026, TD SYNNEX reported EPS of $4.73 versus consensus estimate of $3.26.

For the current fiscal year, TD SYNNEX is expected to post earnings of $16.66 per share on $68.14 in revenues. This represents a 26.31% change in EPS on a 9.02% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $18.59 per share on $72.1 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.63% and 5.8%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While TD SYNNEX has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

TD SYNNEX has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 17.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 12.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 16.2X versus its peer group's average of 10.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, TD SYNNEX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if TD SYNNEX passes the test. Thus, it seems as though TD SYNNEX shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.