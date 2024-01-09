TD SYNNEX Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $187.5 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $221.2 million, or $2.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, TD SYNNEX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $285.6 million or $3.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.3% to $14.407 billion from $16.248 billion last year.

TD SYNNEX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $187.5 Mln. vs. $221.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.06 vs. $2.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.68 -Revenue (Q4): $14.407 Bln vs. $16.248 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.60 to $3.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $14 Bln to $14.7 Bln

