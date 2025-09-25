TD SYNNEX Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $226.80 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $178.56 million, or $2.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TD SYNNEX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $296.44 million or $3.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $15.650 billion from $14.684 billion last year.

TD SYNNEX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $226.80 Mln. vs. $178.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.74 vs. $2.08 last year. -Revenue: $15.650 Bln vs. $14.684 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.45 - $3.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $16.5 - $17.3 Bln

