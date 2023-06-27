News & Insights

TD SYNNEX Corporation Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

June 27, 2023 — 08:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $133.1 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $148.9 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, TD SYNNEX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $229 million or $2.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $14.062 billion from $15.269 billion last year.

TD SYNNEX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $133.1 Mln. vs. $148.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.41 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.55 -Revenue (Q2): $14.062 Bln vs. $15.269 Bln last year.

