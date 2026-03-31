TD SYNNEX Corporation Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $327 million, or $4.04 per share. This compares with $168 million, or $1.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TD SYNNEX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $383 million or $4.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.1% to $17.161 billion from $14.532 billion last year.

TD SYNNEX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $327 Mln. vs. $168 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.04 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue: $17.161 Bln vs. $14.532 Bln last year.

Patrick Zammit, CEO of TD SYNNEX, said: “Our results reflect strong performance across both our distribution and Hyve businesses, as well as the continued alignment between our strategy and the needs of our partners. Together, this reinforces the strength of our operating model and our ability to create long-term value for shareholders.”

The Board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share on April 29, to the stockholders of record as of April 15.

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