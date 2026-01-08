TD SYNNEX Corporation Announces Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $248.41 million, or $3.04 per share. This compares with $194.80 million, or $2.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TD SYNNEX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $313.01 million or $3.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $17.38 billion from $15.84 billion last year.

TD SYNNEX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $15.1 - $15.9Bln

