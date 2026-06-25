TD SYNNEX Corporation Announces Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $334.09 million, or $4.15 per share. This compares with $184.92 million, or $2.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TD SYNNEX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $390.42 million or $4.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.0% to $19.574 billion from $14.946 billion last year.

TD SYNNEX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $334.09 Mln. vs. $184.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.15 vs. $2.21 last year. -Revenue: $19.574 Bln vs. $14.946 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 4.25 To $ 4.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 18.2 B To $ 19.0 B

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