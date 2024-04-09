TD SYNNEX Corp (SNX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/11/24, TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 4/26/24. As a percentage of SNX's recent stock price of $116.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SNX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNX's low point in its 52 week range is $86.30 per share, with $119.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.59.

In Tuesday trading, TD SYNNEX Corp shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

