News & Insights

Markets
APO

TD SYNNEX Announces Follow-on Offering Of 7.375 Mln Shares

January 29, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX), an IT company, on Monday announced a proposed secondary public offering of 7,375,000 shares, which are currently held by certain entities managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc (APO).

The company is not selling any share and will not receive any proceeds from the sale by the selling stockholders.

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,106,250 shares from the selling stockholders.

In addition, the company has authorized the purchase from the underwriters of 1,375,000 shares as part of the offering, provided that the total amount of shares to be repurchased does not exceed $160 million.

TD SYNNEX intends to fund the concurrent share repurchase from existing cash on hand.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are working as joint book-runners and underwriters for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APO
SNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.