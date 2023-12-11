TD shakes up top cadre after surprise exit of potential CEO Rhodes

By Arasu Kannagi Basil and Nivedita Balu

Dec 11 (Reuters) - TD Bank Group TD.TO on Monday named insider Ray Chun as the new head of its Canadian personal banking business after the surprise exit of Michael Rhodes, long seen as a possible CEO at Canada's No. 2 lender.

Rhodes, an industry veteran, was tapped by Discover Financial Services DFS.N as its new CEO, replacing John Owen who has been serving as its interim CEO after Roger Hochschild stepped down in August.

Rhodes, who wrapped up 12 years at TD, was viewed by the investment community as a potential successor to current CEO Bharat Masrani, 67, who is nearing the 10-year mark in the top job.

"It's a surprise," said Anthony Visano, head ofinvestment researchat Kingwest and Co. "He seemed like he was primed for more things that were bigger things at the bank."

Chun, who joined TD in 1992, takes over TD's biggest division by revenue and net income with about 13 million customers at a time when higher interest rates have slowed credit growth, and TD, like many other banks, is bracing for rising bad debts. Most recently Chun ran the bank's wealth management and insurance unit, which will now be led by Tim Wiggan.

Wiggan joined TD in 2000 when it bought Newcrest Capital and later joined TD Securities in 2017.

Chun brings a deep understanding of the market and a relentless focus on the customer to his new role, Masrani said in a statement.

TD has had a tumultuous year in which the bank called off its proposed $13.4 billion takeover of U.S.-based First Horizon in May, shortly after disclosing a U.S Justice Department probe into TD's anti-money laundering practices. Faced with slowdown, TD last month said it plans to shed about 3% of its workforce, axing about 3000 jobs, announcing the deepest cut among Canada's top six banks this year.

TD shares are down 6.7% this year, compared with a 4.8% rise in the benchmark Canada share index.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru and Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Richard Chang and Christopher Cushing)

