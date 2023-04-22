TD SECURITIES Upgrades Toromont Industries (TSX:TIH)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, TD SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Toromont Industries (TSX:TIH) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toromont Industries. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIH is 0.17%, a decrease of 15.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.93% to 5,554K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,069K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIH by 12.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 616K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIH by 10.26% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 506K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 87.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIH by 411.87% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 302K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIH by 12.16% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 230K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.