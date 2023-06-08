TD SECURITIES Upgrades GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, TD SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.04% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for GFL Environmental Inc. is 50.58. The forecasts range from a low of 31.82 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 3.04% from its latest reported closing price of 49.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GFL Environmental Inc. is 7,687MM, an increase of 7.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 3,633K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,936K shares, representing a decrease of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 7.40% over the last quarter.

MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 2,469K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,932K shares, representing an increase of 21.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 57.99% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 holds 2,413K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares, representing an increase of 33.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 72.99% over the last quarter.

FDGFX - Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund holds 2,213K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989K shares, representing an increase of 10.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 16.79% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK LARGE CAP SERIES FUNDS, INC. - BlackRock Event Driven Equity Fund Investor A holds 1,930K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,048K shares, representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 4.63% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.