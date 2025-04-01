TD Securities Upgrades First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, TD Securities upgraded their outlook for First Watch Restaurant Group (NasdaqGS:FWRG) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.13% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Watch Restaurant Group is $23.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 43.13% from its latest reported closing price of $16.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Watch Restaurant Group is 1,050MM, an increase of 3.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Watch Restaurant Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FWRG is 0.20%, an increase of 18.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 84,198K shares. The put/call ratio of FWRG is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 19,190K shares representing 31.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,190K shares , representing a decrease of 41.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWRG by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,582K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares , representing an increase of 37.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRG by 98.60% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 2,434K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,430K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRG by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,141K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares , representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWRG by 77.07% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,101K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

First Watch Restaurant Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Watch is a high-growth daytime restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of more than 300 local "Best Breakfast" and "Best Brunch" accolades, First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like Quinoa Power Bowls, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine’s Best Menu in 2021 and Nation’s Restaurant News’ top Consumer Pick in the breakfast category as well as the coffee category for its Project Sunrise coffee program in 2019. There are more than 420 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms.

