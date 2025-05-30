TD Securities Upgrades BRP (DOOO)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, TD Securities upgraded their outlook for BRP (NasdaqGS:DOOO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.97% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for BRP is $47.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.86 to a high of $64.67. The average price target represents an increase of 7.97% from its latest reported closing price of $44.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BRP is 11,818MM, an increase of 53.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.13, an increase of 1.64% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRP. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 15.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOOO is 0.09%, an increase of 9.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 33,516K shares. The put/call ratio of DOOO is 2.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 3,617K shares representing 10.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,971K shares , representing an increase of 17.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 2,883K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,254K shares , representing a decrease of 12.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 37.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,745K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,399K shares , representing an increase of 12.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 60.26% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,223K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares , representing an increase of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 20.20% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,223K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares , representing an increase of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 19.29% over the last quarter.

BRP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. The company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, its global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 driven, resourceful people.

