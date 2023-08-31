TD SECURITIES Upgrades BCE INC 2.954% (TSX:BCE)

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, TD SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for BCE INC 2.954% (TSX:BCE) from Hold to Buy .

BCE INC 2.954% Maintains 6.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.71%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 809 funds or institutions reporting positions in BCE INC 2.954%. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCE is 0.29%, a decrease of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 419,922K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 57,007K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,928K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCE by 739.60% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 33,093K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,909K shares, representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCE by 70.21% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 15,388K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,521K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCE by 25.50% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 14,573K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,882K shares, representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCE by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 14,537K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,297K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCE by 12.48% over the last quarter.

