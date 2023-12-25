TD SECURITIES Upgrades Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH)

Fintel reports that on December 20, 2023, TD SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Athabasca Oil. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 24.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATH is 0.10%, an increase of 76.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 177.68% to 37,137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 5,952K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity U.S. Equity Central Fund holds 4,551K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing an increase of 94.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATH by 2,863.33% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 3,528K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

FNARX - Natural Resources Portfolio holds 3,172K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,335K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,181K shares, representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATH by 9.38% over the last quarter.

