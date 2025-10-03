TD Securities Reiterates Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, TD Securities reiterated coverage of Descartes Systems Group (NasdaqGS:DSGX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.01% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Descartes Systems Group is $98.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $97.83 to a high of $101.71. The average price target represents an increase of 7.01% from its latest reported closing price of $92.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Descartes Systems Group is 624MM, a decrease of 8.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83, a decrease of 2.37% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Descartes Systems Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSGX is 0.39%, an increase of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 81,103K shares. The put/call ratio of DSGX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,561K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,134K shares , representing an increase of 16.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 3,945K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,864K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 2,700K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,746K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 43.44% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,688K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,779K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 2,605K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 9.74% over the last quarter.

