Stocks
DSGX

TD Securities Reiterates Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Buy Recommendation

October 03, 2025 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, TD Securities reiterated coverage of Descartes Systems Group (NasdaqGS:DSGX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.01% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Descartes Systems Group is $98.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $97.83 to a high of $101.71. The average price target represents an increase of 7.01% from its latest reported closing price of $92.33 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Descartes Systems Group is 624MM, a decrease of 8.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83, a decrease of 2.37% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Descartes Systems Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSGX is 0.39%, an increase of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 81,103K shares. DSGX / The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of DSGX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,561K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,134K shares , representing an increase of 16.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 3,945K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,864K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 2,700K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,746K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 43.44% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,688K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,779K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 2,605K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for The Descartes Systems Group Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of The Descartes Systems Group Inc.-> See our take on The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DSGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.