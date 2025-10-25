TD Securities Maintains West Fraser Timber Co. (WFG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, TD Securities maintained coverage of West Fraser Timber Co. (NYSE:WFG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.30% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for West Fraser Timber Co. is $70.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.30 to a high of $82.87. The average price target represents an increase of 7.30% from its latest reported closing price of $65.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for West Fraser Timber Co. is 8,672MM, an increase of 52.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Fraser Timber Co.. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFG is 0.19%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.35% to 38,086K shares. The put/call ratio of WFG is 3.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 6,070K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,825K shares , representing an increase of 20.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFG by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,013K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,899K shares , representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFG by 88.67% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,607K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares , representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFG by 4.64% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 2,275K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,096K shares , representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFG by 0.06% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 1,642K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing an increase of 13.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFG by 5.74% over the last quarter.

