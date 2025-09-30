TD Securities Maintains Viper Energy (VNOM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, TD Securities maintained coverage of Viper Energy (NasdaqGS:VNOM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.28% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viper Energy is $54.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 42.28% from its latest reported closing price of $38.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viper Energy is 669MM, a decrease of 28.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viper Energy. This is an decrease of 347 owner(s) or 45.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNOM is 0.29%, an increase of 9.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 56.38% to 69,046K shares. The put/call ratio of VNOM is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,270K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,282K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 20.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,228K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,027K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 20.88% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,027K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,175K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 14.54% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,376K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 3,260K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,267K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 15.34% over the last quarter.

