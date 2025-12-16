TD Securities Maintains Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, TD Securities maintained coverage of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.60% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pembina Pipeline is $43.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.20 to a high of $50.43. The average price target represents an increase of 18.60% from its latest reported closing price of $36.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pembina Pipeline is 9,670MM, an increase of 20.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pembina Pipeline. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBA is 0.40%, an increase of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.89% to 368,797K shares. The put/call ratio of PBA is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 55,766K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,662K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBA by 653.90% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 23,635K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,233K shares , representing an increase of 18.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBA by 8.14% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 13,619K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,052K shares , representing a decrease of 25.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBA by 56.61% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 11,799K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,787K shares , representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBA by 7.17% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 9,734K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,170K shares , representing an increase of 46.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBA by 87.29% over the last quarter.

