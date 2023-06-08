TD SECURITIES Maintains North West (TSX:NWC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, TD SECURITIES maintained coverage of North West (TSX:NWC) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in North West. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWC is 0.29%, an increase of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 6,228K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 1,170K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWC by 1.64% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 686K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWC by 11.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 608K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares, representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWC by 15.22% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 591K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing an increase of 26.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWC by 21.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 362K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWC by 0.43% over the last quarter.

